Manhunt in Portage la Prairie for Armed Suspect Triggered by Robbery

A chaotic scene in Portage la Praire on Tuesday began hours earlier east of the city with a robbery in the RM St. Francois Xavier, Manitoba.

A man and two women pulled up to a rural residence on Highway 26 at around 2 p.m. and confronted the homeowner on his driveway. According to police, the male suspect threatened him with a gun and then demanded all the guns at the residence and the keys to the homeowner’s Buick Lacrosse.

The suspects set fire to the vehicle they originally arrived in and fled in the Buick with several guns.

RCMP tracked the vehicle to Portage la Prairie, where the two women were eventually arrested. Police alerted the public to a potentially armed violent man in the area and local schools were placed into lockdown.

Police found the suspect on foot hours later and shot him. He received non-life threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was called in as a result of the police-involved shooting.

Charges against the three suspects have yet to be laid.

