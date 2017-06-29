Expect Traffic Delays at The Forks on Canada Day: Police

WINNIPEG — With the largest Canada Day celebrations in the city happening at The Forks on Saturday, Winnipeg police suggest those attending leave their vehicles at home.

“Parking will be at a premium in and around The Forks. Consider car-pooling with friends or family, walking or cycling, or taking public transit to help reduce congestion and delays,” police said in a release on Thursday.

Police will be ramping up their presence at events throughout the city, including at Assiniboine Park and in Osborne Village.

Back at The Forks, officers will be holding back vehicle traffic to allow pedestrians to safely clear the area first. Motorists taking their vehicles can expect a 30-minute delay when leaving.

Those at The Forks on July 1 will be able to hop the River Spirit Water Bus beginning at noon.

The water bus is operational Monday to Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from noon until 11 p.m. It will run until midnight on Canada Day to get everyone home after the fireworks display that begins at 11 p.m.

No reservations are required and the service runs every 15 minutes along the historic Red and Assiniboine rivers.

Rates for travel are $3.50 one way or $20 for an unlimited day pass. Children three and under are free.

