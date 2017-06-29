Winnipeg ER Doctors the Highest Paid: WRHA Report

WINNIPEG — Emergency room physicians were the highest paid doctors working in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority in 2016, according to the latest compensation disclosure report.

The highest paid physician on the list was Ronald Scrapneck at $680,793.

He was followed by Werner Van Dyk at $647,140 and Rob Bohemier at $528,345.

Former WRHA president and CEO Milton Sussman made $362,565.

The report only lists the salaries in health facilities the WRHA directly operates, such as Victoria General Hospital, Health Sciences Centre, Grace Hospital and Deer Lodge Centre, as well as community clinics.

See the full compensation disclosure report (PDF).

