Canada Day Street Closures in Effect Starting Tonight

As the party gets started on Canada’s 150th birthday this weekend, there are several street closures you should note to make sure your festivities on Saturday run as smoothly as possible.

The City of Winnipeg is closing a number of streets to make way for celebrations.

Osborne Village Street Festival

Starting tonight at 6 p.m. until midnight on Saturday, July 1, Osborne Street from River Avenue to McMillan Avenue at Confusion Corner will be closed to traffic for the Osborne Village Street Festival. Stradbrook Avenue, Wardlaw Avenue and Gertrude Avenue will also be closed between Nassau Street and Scott Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

Canada Day Living Flag event

Starting this Saturday the following lane closures will be in place for the Canada Living Flag event:

· Portage Avenue East will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. between Main Street and Westbrook Street.

· Portage Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. between Fort Street and Main Street.

· Main Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. between McDermot Avenue and Pioneer Avenue.

Transcona Biz Canada Day celebrations

Starting this Saturday at 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Regent Avenue West will be closed from Bond Street to Day Street for the Transcona Biz Canada Day celebrations.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.

We have a list of Canada Day celebrations taking place around the city and the province.

Comments

comments