Mother Saves Child from Attempted Abduction

WINNIPEG — A mother walking with her four-year-old daughter on Thursday luckily saved her from being abducted.

Winnipeg police say the mother and child were in the 300 block of McKenzie Street at around 2:45 p.m. when a man grabbed the girl and tried to leave with her. The mother fought with the abductor and safely retrieved her daughter. The mother received medical attention for a minor injury. The child was not injured.

The suspect is described as indigenous, in his late 20s, short dark hair with a slim build. He was wearing diamond earrings, a grey Adidas hat, purple or blue coloured Hugo Boss shirt, black track jacket tied to his waist, grey sweatshirt slung over his shoulder, and black coloured pants with two red stripes down the side of the legs. Police say he was also wearing red shoe with a white Nike logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

