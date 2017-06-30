Winnipeg’s Largest Water Park Officially Opens

WINNIPEG — Just in time to cool off for the Canada Day long weekend, the Transcona Aquatic Park officially opened on Friday.

Hundreds of kids and their parents patiently waited for dignitaries to finish their speeches before jumping into the water to the sound of a blow horn.

“Recreational spaces like this one are an important part of what keeps our community strong, healthy, and thriving,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The $5.8 million park features four waterslides, an accessible beach entry, a spray pad adjacent to the outdoor pool, and two one-metre diving boards.

“Quality recreation facilities is crucial for a strong and healthy urban quality of life, and our Transcona Aquatic Park is now one of the city’s largest outdoor aquatic facilities with amazing features for families to enjoy,” said Transcona Councillor Russ Wyatt.

The facility also includes new lockers rooms, change areas and shower areas, a suntan area, picnic tables and umbrellas, and new landscaping including sod and artificial turf, concrete sun decks, plants and fencing.

Admission to the Transcona Aquatic Park is free all weekend long. For regular hours and rates, visit the city’s website.

