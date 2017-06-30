Jets Place Mark Stuart on Unconditional Waivers

The Winnipeg Jets have placed defenceman Mark Stuart on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

“Mark Stuart has been a tremendous leader for the Winnipeg Jets organization on and off the ice for the past six years,” said Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. “We are forever grateful for his mentorship to our young players and the ambassador he has been in the community. This was a difficult decision to make and we wish Mark and his family all the best in the future.”

Stuart was with the franchise when in relocated from Atlanta to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season. In seven seasons, he had 53 points (13G, 40A) in 390 games.

— Staff

