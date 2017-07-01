Canada 150: The Evolution of Multiculturalism

Canada’s identity has been shaped by its people, from its original Indigenous inhabitants, to its earliest settlers, to the immigrants who have arrived from all over the planet — now representing more than 250 ethnic origins, from Afghan to Zulu — to build a new life in Canada. They brought elements of their cultures with them, through their food, their dress, their prayers and language, contributing to the identity of Canada as it evolved into the diverse society it is today. It is a story that, by virtue of our history and geography, is uniquely Canadian. It is a story that allows the four children of Sen. Paul Yuzyk and his wife, Mary, to celebrate their Ukrainian heritage and yet be proudly, unquestionably Canadian. It was not always written that way.

Comments

comments