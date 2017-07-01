Three Charged After Homemade Gun Seized from Stolen Vehicle

WINNIPEG — Several people are facing charges after a stolen vehicle was stopped while driving erratically on Friday afternoon.

Police spotted the vehicle in the area of Euclid Avenue and Main Street and followed it to Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street.

The tactical support team assisted in pulling the vehicle over, where officers later seized a loaded handmade firearm “zip gun” capable of firing a .410 bore shotgun shell.

The 28-year-old man driving has been charged with a number of firearm and driving-related offences, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

Two female passengers, aged 18 and 19, also face similar charges.

