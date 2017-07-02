Woman Facing Charges in Serious Crash on Highway 8

A 79-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she ran a stop sign, causing a serious crash on Saturday afternoon.

The collision between the two vehicles happened at around 3:30 p.m. at Highway 8 and Highway 230.

RCMP say the Powerview woman was travelling westbound when she failed to stop and collided with a northbound vehicle on Highway 8.

The impact sent the 22-year-old Winnipeg woman in the other vehicle to cross the median ditch and onto the southbound lanes of Highway 8. She and her 23-year-old male passenger, also from Winnipeg, were injured and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Charges against the first driver are pending. She was also injured and sent to hospital in stable condition.

— Staff

