Several People Stabbed on Canada Day in Winnipeg

Several people were injured on Canada Day in Winnipeg after a series of stabbings.

Police were called to five separate incidents for reports of seven people being stabbed between 7:30 p.m. on July 1 and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The first incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. when an 18-year-old man was stabbed near the skate park at The Forks. He was originally listed in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable in hospital. A 19-year-old has been charged with assault with a weapon and other offences. He remains in custody.

Other stabbings:

Three people were stabbed during a large fight in the area of St. Mary Avenue and Smith Street at around 12:15 a.m.

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the area of Arlington Street and Flora Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. Police say their investigation shows the victim was likely the target of a robbery. She remains in stable condition.

A 22-year-old woman was stabbed in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street at around 1:30 a.m. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

A man in his 30s attended a hospital emergency room after being stabbed during a large fight at around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Pioneer Avenue. The victim is believed to be in stable condition.

