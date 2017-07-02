Woman Charged After Hitting Cadet with Vehicle Leaving The Forks

A case of apparent road rage has a 31-year-old Winnipeg woman facing charges.

Police say she was leaving The Forks on Canada Day at around 11:30 p.m. when she didn’t want to wait for pedestrians to cross the street. Cadets had held back traffic as part of the celebrations to ensure everyone on foot could clear the area first.

The woman became belligerent and refused the cadet’s instructions, police say. She quickly accelerated her vehicle and made contact with the cadet, causing injury to his arm.

She sped away, but was apprehended by police a short distance awy.

She has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to obey a peace officer’s instructions, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

She was released on a promise to appear.

— Staff

