Child Injured When Homemade Explosive Blows Up

WINNIPEG — An 11-year-old boy was injured on Canada Day when a homemade incendiary device exploded in his hand.

Police were called to an East Kildonan residence where they found the child with severe injuries. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police also located and seized a firearm from the residence during their investigation.

A 41-year-old Winnipeg an has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of duty related to explosives.

He has been released on a promise to appear.

— Staff

