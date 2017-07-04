Coal and Canary Takes ‘Glamping’ Line National

Winnipeg’s Coal and Canary has taken its candle line national, signing a deal with Cabela’s as a country-wide distributor of its recently re-launched Glamping collection.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer all those backwoods divas our candles at Cabela’s Canada, so they can bring a little bit of the outdoors inside with them,” said Amanda Buhse, co-owner of Coal and Canary.

The newly-designed Glamping collection features three scents — Great Complexion and No Reception, Big Hair and Fresh Air, and Hiking Trails and Breaking Nails.

“These scents are what summer smells like, and the designs are very cottage chic.”

Each candle is hand-poured in Winnipeg with a crackling wood wick, which promises 50 hours of burn time.

The three-year-old company has seen rapid growth since first being introduced in celebrity swag bags at the Academy Awards and the GRAMMYs in 2014.

— Staff

