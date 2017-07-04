CONTEST: Win Tickets to Fabulous Thunderbirds & Blind Boys of Alabama

The Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival is turning up the heat inside with two headlining shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds with special guests MonkeyJunk play The Burt on Friday, August 11, while the Blind Boys of Alabama hit the stage Saturday, August 12.

ChrisD.ca has two (2) tickets to each show up for grabs!

How do I win?

Fill out the entry form below and choose your preferred show. We’ll draw two random winners for a pair of tickets. Good luck!

Admission is free to this year’s Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival, but tickets are required for the headlining acts. Seats to both shows are available through Ticketmaster starting at $39.50.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance to our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.

