Former President Carter Returning to Winnipeg with Habitat for Humanity Build

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, will make a return to Winnipeg later this month to lend their hands in the latest Habitat for Humanity build.

The 34th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project is aiming to build 150 homes to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary. The Carters will be in the country July 9-14, focusing their work efforts in Winnipeg and Edmonton.

Joining them will be volunteers from 15 Lowe’s and RONA stores, as well as from Lowe’s Canada head office, who will work alongside the Carters and contribute to builds in both cities.

Habitat Canada helps working families find a new path to better, affordable living conditions that lead to improved health and stronger childhood development, as well as a decrease in reliance on food banks.

The Carters have travelled the world with Habitat since 1984, working alongside nearly 100,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair more than 4,000 homes.

Donations to the project can be made online.

