A Winnipeg man has died in hospital after a single-vehicle crash on June 21.

The 33-year-old succumbed to his injuries on June 29 after the rollover crash on Highway 7, just north of the Perimeter Highway.

RCMP say a northbound semi with an empty gravel trailer lost control and rolled into the east ditch. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.

Police are continuing to investigate.

— Staff

