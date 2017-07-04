Misericordia to Continue to Treat Patients with Eye Emergencies

By Sarah Klein

Misericordia Health Centre will continue to treat patients with eye emergencies 24/7, despite changes to the centre this fall.

An assessment clinic within the Eye Care Centre of Excellence will be available to patients during overnight hours through the 99 Cornish Avenue entrance.

New hours for the Urgent Care Centre will be in effect starting Wednesday, July 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba originally opposed the pending closure of the Eye Care Centre, saying it would put the future of eye care services at dire risk.

“Ophthalmologists will be available for urgent consultations from emergency, other doctors and optometrists as per usual,” said Dr. Lorne Bellan, an ophthalmology surgeon based at Misericordia and department head, University of Manitoba.

