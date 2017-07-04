Must-Do Activities Around Winnipeg to Fill Your Summer Calendar

As the heartbeat of the Canadian prairies, Winnipeg is less than two hours away from some of the most popular destinations to visit in the summer. To help readers decide what to add to their summer to-do lists, we’ve found great activities that are a short drive from our province’s capital city.

A tour through history

History and nature buffs alike should consider taking a self-directed cycling tour through Winnipeg’s history, starting at Ste. Agathe or Ste. Adolphe.

Routes on the Red offers both short and long biking routes along the Red River Valley, letting riders learn about the birth of Manitoba, the fur trade, interactions with Indigenous populations and much more while stopping at unique architectural and historical sites along the route.

Outdoor experiences

Those who prefer to hike, can enjoy the summer weather at Whiteshell Provincial Park, just a 90-minute drive from the city.

Ranging from beginner to expert, the 20 trails all offer breathtaking, postcard-worthy sights: rushing white rivers, pristine lakes (Whiteshell has 200 of them) and warm sandy beaches. For the most adventurous hikers, the Mantario Trail is the park’s most challenging, and requires three to six days to complete.

Travelers looking to make a shorter trek can reach Lilac Resort, Manitoba’s complete RV, lodging, and water park resort, just 20 minutes outside of Winnipeg.

There you can bask in the heat on the sun deck or attend beach parties complete with tiki torches and bonfires. With two pools, four hot tubs, and a wading pool with a beach-like entrance, Lilac Resort has no shortage of aquatic fun.

Cultural and family activities

Those more interested in engaging with the environment than relaxing in it should consider the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden. A mere 25-minute drive from Winnipeg, the garden is filled with master sculptor Dr. Leo Mol’s brilliant bronze pieces in a striking natural setting.

If you want to stay even closer to the city, the Zipline Tours at A Maze in Corn are a quick 10-minute drive from Winnipeg. From June 1 to October 30, choose from six zipline courses and travel across the canopies, taking in the amazing view of surrounding prairies. A Maze in Corn is also home to Manitoba’s leading corn maze, a petting zoo, horse drawn hay rides and a giant bale pyramid, making it the ultimate day trip for families.

Finally, the Manitoba Museum and the Children’s Museum are always hosting new and engaging exhibits. This summer, families can experience Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures In Action, an exhibition at the Children’s Museum that invites guests to participate in action-adventure stations such as a Dance Club and Climbing Canyon. Aspiring archaeologists will want to stop by the Manitoba Museum’s World’s Giant Dinosaurs exhibit, which features twenty lit-up dinosaur skeletons and robots that bring these historic creatures to life.

Regardless of where you choose to go in our fair province and how many photos or videos you need to share with friends, make sure you are connected to TELUS’ upgraded 4G LTE mobile network for fast and reliable mobile coverage. With speeds up to 700 Mbps, it’s easier than ever to capture and share memories on the go, wherever you may be.

This article is a paid advertorial.

Comments

comments