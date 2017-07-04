Rapid Transitway Opens to University of Manitoba, Investors Group Field

WINNIPEG — The second stage of the southwest rapid transitway to the University of Manitoba and Investors Group Field is now open to riders.

The first piece of the transitway connects to Pembina Highway adjacent from South Park Drive just north of Markham Road. It has been named Bohemier Trail in honour of the Bohemier family, who moved from Quebec in 1884 and settled in the area.

The new Stadium Station acts as the hub for the transitway, allowing easy access for football fans to hitch a ride to the Blue Bombers stadium on game days and for other events.

“This is a perfectly fitting location for a rapid transit station, at the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on the grounds of Manitoba’s largest University,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “Rapid transit has been talked about for years and I am proud of the progress made by this council on getting it done.”

The project came together through funding from all three levels of government.

Construction of the Southwest Rapid Transitway Stage 2 and Pembina Highway Underpass project is expected to be completed in late 2019. Following a period of testing, training and commissioning, transit operations on the new transitway are expected to commence in April of 2020.

