Winnipeg Retains Title as Slurpee Capital of the World

Winnipeg is the Slurpee Capital of the World for the 18th consecutive year.

When it comes to consuming the sugary 7-Eleven trademark drink, no one else in the country compares to Manitobans.

The city even beat out fellow Slurpee drinkers in Edmonton and Calgary to retain its title.

To help celebrate, July 11 (7/11) has been declared 7-Eleven Day in Winnipeg. Company officials will present the Slurpee Capital of the World Cup at its store at 119 Salter Street at around noon.

The world’s largest Slurpee cup (711 litres) will also be on display, along with mascot Mr. Slurpee. Live music, family activities and free Slurpee will be available to those in attendance.

In all other 7-Eleven stores across Canada, small Slurpee drinks will be given away for free from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, or while supply lasts.

Several new summer flavours are available this year, including Mountain Dew Mango Heat, Peach Lemonade and Pepsi Fire Slurpee.

Comments

comments