Man Kidnapped at Gunpoint in Winnipeg, Driven to Outskirts of City

WINNIPEG — A 25-year-old man is recovering after being kidnapped June 29 from a home in the 300 block of Abderdeen Avenue.

The victim was assaulted and robbed before being forced into a van at gunpoint and driven outside of the city. Winnipeg police say two suspects took the man to the area of Springfield Road and Provincial Highway 207, where he was ultimately released.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police later located the suspects in the 300 block of Abderdeen at around 11 p.m. Brooke Cameron-Daniels, 21, was arrested immediately, while Trevor Thomas Chief, 24, was arrested after a brief foot chase on July 4. Police also recovered a sawed-off shotgun at the residence.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff

Comments

comments