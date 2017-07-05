Three Charged in Manhunt, Police Shooting Near Portage la Prairie

RCMP have charged three suspects in a manhunt that ended with a man being shot near Portage la Prairie last month.

What began as a robbery on June 27 in the RM of St. Francois Xavier led police to Portage la Prairie to pursue a stolen vehicle. The driver, believed to be armed with a rifle, forced officials to lock down several schools in the city as a safety precaution.

He was eventually found east of the city and shot by police during his arrest. Two women accompanying him were arrested earlier in the day.

Jordan Brent Myran, 24, of Long Plain First Nation faces 22 charges. He appeared in Portage la Prairie court on Tuesday.

Deidra Marie Merrick, 29, of Winnipeg andTina Mabel Grace Daniels, 37, of Winnipeg, also face numerous weapons and robbery charges.

— Staff

Comments

comments