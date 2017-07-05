Renovations Nearly Complete at Winnipeg City Hall

WINNIPEG — Construction work is nearing completion on the council building at City Hall.

Councillors moved back into their space earlier this week and Mayor Brian Bowman will return to his office by the end of July.

Crews replaced the roof of the more than 50-year-old building, repointed tyndall stone to prevent any further water damage, replaced select clerestory windows on the second floor, and removed asbestos.

Enhancements were also made to fire detection, suppression, and alarm system to meet current fire safety codes.

A new public washroom in the basement also meets the city’s accessibility guidelines.

The approximately $5.9-$6.1 million project is seeking LEED accreditation.

