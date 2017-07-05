Woman Robbed After Sawed-Off Shotgun Pointed at Her

WINNIPEG — A 25-year-old woman standing on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of Main Street was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police say a man approached the woman at around 1:20 a.m. and demanded her property. When she refused, he pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and pointed it at her. The victim was hit, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled on foot with the woman’s bag.

Air 1 and officers on the ground found the suspect in the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue. They also recovered the women’s property.

Clinton Jordan McKenzie, 25, has been charged with numerous weapons and robbery offences. He remains in custody.

— Staff

