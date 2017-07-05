WRHA Relaunches ‘Wave’ Magazine as Digital-Only Publication

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority’s Wave magazine has been removed from print and placed into a digital-only format.

The bi-monthly health and wellness magazine is also being introduced through a newly-redesigned website, WaveMag.ca.

“With the new website, we believe we can better serve members of the public who are looking for information that can help them lead healthier, happier lives,” said Brian Cole, editor of Wave.

The publication was first launched in 2009, featuring content surrounding nutrition, active living and mental health. It also features stories that delve into the inner workings of the health-care system, particularly in the areas of clinical care, research and innovation.

— Staff

Comments

comments