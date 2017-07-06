Roughly 50 Cows Stolen from Manitoba Farm

A farm near the village of Olha, Manitoba is without dozens of cows after a brazen livestock heist.

An area farmer reported the theft to RCMP on Tuesday, who said approximately 21 cattle and 28-31 calves were stolen.

Rossburn RCMP say the cattle were taken from a pasture on Provincial Road 577 within the last two weeks.

A gate leading from a holding pen to the pasture was tied with twine, leaving the cattle herded from the pasture with only one way to go. It’s believed the animals were then loaded into a waiting vehicle.

Two cows were left behind and couldn’t access the pasture, therefore dying of dehydration without access to food or water.

Police say no other livestock thefts have been reported in the area.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rossburn RCMP at (204) 859-2057.

Olha is located about 300 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

