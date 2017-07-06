RCMP Community Block Party Celebrating Canada 150

Manitoba RCMP will show off some of what they do on a daily basis during a community event on Friday.

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, the provincial police agency is inviting the public down to “D” Division headquarters, 1091 Portage Avenue, on July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dominion Street will be closed as RCMP officers demonstrate some of their equipment, such as boats, bomb robots and drones.

“We are your provincial police force, and we want you to be able to see the equipment and skills we use to keep Manitobans safe,” said Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody, Commanding Officer of the RCMP in Manitoba.

“We wanted to invite Manitobans to spend time with us and become more familiar with what we do.

The event also includes a fundraiser BBQ with a $2 donation and face painting.

Schedule:

10 a.m. – Event opens with pipes and drums

11 a.m. – Emergency Response Team rappelling from RCMP HQ

11:30 a.m. – Explosive Disposal Unit robot demonstration

12 p.m. – BBQ opens

1 p.m. – Police Dog Services demonstration

2 p.m. – Event concludes

