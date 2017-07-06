Winnipeg Folk Festival Stocking Naloxone Kits

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is stocking naloxone kits for the first time this year to respond to any opioid overdoses.

Festival medical staff were trained by a pharmacist on how to administer naloxone, which can be given in the form of a nasal spray or injection.

Opioid overdoses have been on the rise across Canada in recent years, and while an overdose has never occurred at the Folk Festival, officials say it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Even if you never anticipate an issue you always make sure you have the equipment for it,” said Paul Laporte, the festival’s protection and wellness coordinator.

Attendees are subjected to a security bag check upon entering the festival. Anything illegal is forfeited and turned over to RCMP.

About 60,000 people are expected to attend the 44th annual festival, which runs July 6-9 at Birds Hill Park.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Comments

comments