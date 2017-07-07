Blood Donors Needed as Summer Inventory Slides

Canadian Blood Services put out an urgent call for 60,000 donors by July 1, but the need for blood is never-ending.

Cancer patients, accident victims, and people with blood disorders rely on blood transfusions every day.

Mark Donnison, vice president of donor relations with CBS, says 115,000 donations are needed before Labour Day in September.

“The outpouring of generosity across the country has, at times, led to longer lines in some clinics,” says Donnison. “We appreciate the patience of donors and trust they understand that together, we are giving life.”

Summer is traditionally a slow period for blood donations, with many people taking off on vacation or having busy schedules with other family activities.

“As we head into July and August all blood types are needed, but a particular need remains for O negative blood because it is the only type compatible with all other blood types,” added Donnison. “While our supply of O negative blood has increased to a 3.9 day supply, we need to have between a five and eight day supply of blood and blood products to meet anticipated hospital demand.”

Those wishing to donate can make an appointment by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or visit Blood.ca.

Comments

comments