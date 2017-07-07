Kenny Shields and Streetheart Set to Play Final Farewell at Winnipeg Classic RockFest

The remaining members of Kenny Shields and Streetheart will be joined by special guests at this summer’s Winnipeg Classic RockFest to play a final farewell performance in honour of Kenny Shields.

Organizers of the festival, which runs Aug. 29 at Shaw Park, made the announcement Friday.

“As many of you already know, Kenny is currently in the hospital recovering from surgery and there has been a huge local outpouring of support and love,” reads a release from the festival. “This will be a tribute to one of Canada’s true legends and we hope you can join us on Aug. 29th in celebrating Kenny’s incredible legacy.”

The lineup for Winnipeg Classic RockFest includes Canadian classics Honeymoon Suite, Harlequin, and The Pumps & Orphan.

Advance tickets for Winnipeg Classic RockFest are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

