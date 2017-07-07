Nine New Members Appointed to the Manitoba Arts Council

The Province of Manitoba has appointed nine new members to the Manitoba Arts Council.

The appointments were announced Friday by Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Rochelle Squires.

“We value the Manitoba Arts Council’s role in promoting the study, production, performance and enjoyment of works in the arts as well as working with stakeholders to develop meaningful policy,” said Squires in a release. “We believe these new members will combine their varied skills and backgrounds to benefit our arts community and all Manitobans.”

Roberta Christianson of High Bluff, who currently serves as chair of the Manitoba Foundation for the Arts and the Manitoba Arts and Cultural Alliance, will now chair the Manitoba Arts Council.

Others appointed to the council include Elizabeth Gornik of Winnipeg, Janeen Junson of Winnipeg, Kathy Moscou of Brandon, Lewis Rosenberg of Winnipeg, Lesia Szwaluk of Winnipeg, Josée Théberge, Bonnie White, and Dr. Leanne Zacharias of Brandon.

The Manitoba Arts Council is funded through Manitoba Sport, Culture and Heritage and operates as an arm’s-length agency of government to administer grants to professional individuals and organizations in areas including literary, performing and visual arts, and education.

The council provides a yearly report to government through the minister, is audited annually, and consists of 15 board members appointed by government.

The minister also announced the reappointments of Scott Baldwin, who will serve as vice-chair, Yisa Akinbolaji, Tricia Penner, David Roberts, Gurpreet Sehra, and Sharron Curry Wiens.

