Suspicious Fire Destroys Town Centre Hotel in The Pas

Police in The Pas are investigating a fire they’re calling suspicious that burned down a hotel in the northern Manitoba town early Friday morning.

The Pas RCMP were called to the reports of a dumpster fire behind the Town Centre Hotel in The Pas shortly before 3 a.m.

The hotel was evacuated due to smoke, and although police say the fire was at first contained to dumpster, a few hours later flames spread to the Town Centre Hotel, which was completely destroyed.

No one was injured in the blaze, and RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-697-6204 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

–Staff

