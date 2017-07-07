Winnipeg Police Lay Charges in Stabbing Outside Exchange District Nightclub

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after a man was stabbed during a brawl in front of an Exchange District nightclub late last month.

Police were called to the scene of a large fight that had broken out in front of a nightclub in the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue around 3 a.m. June 25.

On arrival police found a 30-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he was treated for serious upper body injuries. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Major Crime Unit arrested Elvedin Kovacevic, 25, on Wednesday. Kovacevic is charged with aggravated assault.

