Man Charged After Stolen Truck Crashes Into Police Cruiser

A man is facing a list of charges including assaulting a police officer after a stolen truck crashed into a police cruiser Friday night.

Police first tried to pull over the stolen Dodge truck around 9:30 p.m. after reports the driver had been going through red lights. Police say they abandoned the chase shortly after it started for safety reasons.

Officers then used a spike belt, which slowed the vehicle, but during the process the truck crashed into a private vehicle causing minor damage and no injuries before also hitting a marked police car.

The police cruiser received minor damage, and one officer needed medical treatment as a result.

Three adult males were finally taken into custody after the stolen truck got stuck in a field near Lagimodiere Blvd. and Grassie Blvd.

A 26-year-old man is facing a list of charges including flight while pursued by a peace officer and two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

