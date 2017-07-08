Teen Charged With Murder in Winnipeg Homicide

Winnipeg Police have made an arrest in a murder case that saw homicide detectives obtain a rare court order temporarily allowing them to publish the name and a photo of a youth wanted in the slaying.

The male youth, who now can’t be named, was wanted in connection to the killing of Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, who was found suffering from multiple injuries inside a home on Magnus Avenue Feb. 6.

Police released the male youth suspect’s name and photo Thursday and homicide detectives arrested a 17-year-old male Friday

The teen is charged with second degree murder.

Two other teens, along with an adult, Joshua Leclerc, 20, have also previously been charged with second degree murder in connection to Beardy’s killing.

–Staff

