Assiniboia Downs Hosts First Ever Manitoba Night Market and Festival

Assiniboia Downs is replacing horses with food trucks, music, craft beer, and local artisans and craft exhibitors next Sunday for its first ever Manitoba Night Market and Festival.

The indoor/outdoor event will give market-goers the chance to try out 18 food trucks and six separate food vendors offering everything from bison sliders and pickerel tacos to Filipino and Japanese cuisine while checking out the wares of local craft-makers and artisans working in glass, wood and recycled products.

There will also be a beer garden with four breweries including Little Brown Jug serving up cold refreshments throughout the night and a stage with musical acts including headliner, Sierra Noble.

Fun for kids will include three bouncy houses, face-painting and the chance to get fake tattoos.

Manitoba Night Market and Festival runs 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 16.

Admission and parking is $5 per person or five tickets for $20, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

Advance tickets are available at ASDowns.com.

— Staff

