Ballet In The Park Returns to Assiniboine Park

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) will kick off their 78th season with three free performances at Assiniboine Park later this month.

The Ballet In The Park performances will start nightly at 7:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre stage July 26-28.

“There is no cost to attend Ballet In The Park, which makes it a wonderful and accessible outing for families,” says RWB School Director, Arlene Minkhorst, in a release. “I personally enjoy seeing the youngest audience members who simply cannot help themselves but join in and dance in the beautiful park space.

“For many people, the opportunity to watch the dancers warm up before the show is as interesting as watching them actually perform.”

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet Company dancers will perform Lila York’s Celts, a crowd-pleaser from their 2016/17 season; the RWB School Professional Division students will dance a pas de trois of The Fairy Doll, while the Recreational Division students will be treating the audience to a Grease medley.

Aw sell as the performances, Ballet In The Park will include a pointe shoe toss, colouring, face painting, and a contest to win a pair of tickets to Twyla Tharp’s The Princess and The Goblin.

Ballet In The Park has been an annual Winnipeg tradition since the early 1970’s, attracting more than 20,000 people from Winnipeg and beyond.

