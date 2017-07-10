Crash on Highway 75 Kills Two

Two men are dead following a crash between a semi dump truck and a semi-trailer near La Salle Monday morning.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 75 at Road 247 around 7:40 a.m. when the northbound semi dump truck tried to turn west from Highway 75 onto Provincial Road 247 when it hit the semi-trailer on Highway 75.

The driver of the semi dump truck, an 84-year-old man from Steinbach, was ejected from the vehicle.

Both the semi dump truck driver and the driver of the semi-trailer, a 58-year-old man from East St. Paul, died at the scene.

Alcohol is not considered to be a factor, and neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel are still on scene.

