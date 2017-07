After selling out shows across the US on the first leg of his ‘lots of shows in a row’ tour, deadmau5 is bringing the tour into Canada, including a stop in Winnipeg.

The electronic music producer will play the Bell MTS Place on his new and aptly named ‘lots of shows in a row: pt 2’ tour, Oct. 31.

Tickets for the Halloween night show are $60, $70, and $100 and go on sale July 13 at 10 a.m.

