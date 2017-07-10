No Charges Laid in Teen’s Shooting Death on Manitoba Hutterite Colony

Headingley RCMP are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on a Hutterite colony in the RM of Cartier Sunday.

Police were called to the Lakeside Hutterite Colony just before 3:30 p.m. where the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not confirmed media reports the teen was target shooting with friends when he was shot, but did say he was with other youth at the time and that there is no concern for public safety.

No charges have been laid.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Services is helping with the ongoing investigation.

Lakeside Hutterite Colony is 33 km west of Winnipeg.

–Staff

