Winnipeg Police Investigate Rash of Shootings

Four men are recovering from gunshot wounds after a violent weekend in Winnipeg.

Police were called to the first of three weekend shootings around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, where an adult male was found shot in the upper body in the first 100 block of Isabel St.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

Police found two more adult males suffering from gunshot wounds when they were called to the 500 block of Elgin Ave. around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say both victims were shot in the upper body. One male was taken to hospital in stable condition and later release, while the second man was treated on scene.

Police were called to another report of gunfire, this time in the 400 block of Boyd Ave., around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body and rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police have not said whether they believe the three incidents are related, and the Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone else with information on any of the incidents to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204—786-TIPS.

