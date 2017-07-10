Winnipeg Police Make Arrests in Vape Shop, Car Dealership Break-ins

Police have charged two men and two teens in connection to a spree of robberies across Winnipeg that’s seen new cars stolen from city car dealerships and a rash of break-ins at local vape shops.

Police say the crime spree started with theft of a vehicle from the 100 block of Loewen Pl. July 1.

The thieves then set their attention on vape businesses around the city, according to police, who accuse the suspects of breaking into three e-cigarette stores between July 4 and 5.

The thieves then allegedly stole a 2015 Toyota 4 Runner from a dealership in the 2500 block of Pembina Hwy. July 5 and three new vehicles from a dealership in the 1700 block of Waverley St. July 7.

Police say the same suspects are also responsible for the theft of a Ford F150 and a Mazda B400 from the area of Markham Rd. And Pembina Hwy. on July 7, as well as a break-in at a business in the first 100 block of Rothwell Rd. July 8.

Four males were taken into custody after members of the Winnipeg Police Tactical Support Team noticed the stolen Toyota 4 Runner driving near Silverstone Avenue and Tamworth Bay July 8.

Police say a black Smith and Wesson pellet gun was located in the vehicle at the time of the arrests.

John Randall Meadows, 19, Jeremy Enrico Lajoie, 18, and two male teens aged 17 and 16 are all facing a long list of charges.

