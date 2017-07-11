Manitoba Firefighters, Equipment Heading to Help Battle British Columbia Wildfires

Manitoba firefighters are on their way to help battle the wildfires ripping through British Columbia.

Manitoba Sustainable Development said Tuesday a team of 13 trained firefighters, along with 50 pumps are on their way to British Columbia, where officials say more than 200 fires were burning across the province as of Monday.

Manitoba Sustainable Development also said an air-attack officer will be deployed to Northwest Territories to help co-ordinate firefighting efforts in that region.

The team is expected to leave Manitoba later this week.

