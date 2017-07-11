Missing Thompson Man’s Vehicle Found Abandoned Near Bridge

Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing Thompson man whose abandoned vehicle and belongings were found near a bridge in the city Canada Day.

Bradley Johnson, 40, was last seen near the Best Western Hotel in Thompson around 4:30 a.m. July 1.

Thompson RCMP found Johnson’s abandoned vehicle parked near the Miles Hart Bridge over the Burntwood River in Thompson on July 1, several hours after he was last seen.

Police say some of Johnson’s personal belongings were also recovered on the bridge.

Police dogs attended the scene but a thorough search did not turn up any further evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

