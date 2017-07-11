Sport Manitoba Opens Phase 2 of The Canada Games Sport for Life Centre

The Canada Games Sport for Life Centre is ready for the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Sport Manitoba officially opened Phase 2 of the centre—the 124,000 square foot Qualico Training Centre—Tuesday morning.

“The 2017 Canada Summer Games will leave a lasting legacy of new and enhanced sport facilities, volunteer and leadership development that will benefit athletes and the broader community for years to come,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO, 2017 Host Society, in a release. “This facility is about more than just infrastructure, it’s a unique and powerful place focused on community capacity building, leadership development and training, sport medicine research and treatment, and sport and healthy living activities and education.”

The Qualico Training Centre features three fully convertible court spaces, strength and conditioning areas, aerobic training space, plyometric training and testing, and an indoor training track.

The space will be used to host basketball and indoor volleyball events for the 2017 Canada Summer Games, which come to Winnipeg July 28-Aug. 13.

