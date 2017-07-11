Winnipeg Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Elmwood House Fire

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was pulled from a burning home in Elmwood early Tuesday morning.

Police and emergency crews were called to the reports of a fire at a home in the 200 block of Martin Avenue West around 6 a.m. where an adult female was found in the residence.

Police say the woman was removed from the home and emergency responders immediately began CPR, but she died from her injuries at the scene.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the woman’s death and continue to investigate.

