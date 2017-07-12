Daytime Stabbing on Portage Avenue Sends Man to Hospital

Four people are facing charges after a man was stabbed and a woman was injured in a brazen assault on Portage Avenue during the afternoon rush-hour Tuesday.

Police were called to the report of a fight in progress near the corner of Portage Ave. and Maryland St. around 5 p.m.

Once at the scene officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body and a woman with injuries to her face. The man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he underwent emergency surgery and is now listed in stable condition.

The woman was treated in hospital and later released.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service Tactical Support Team tracked down a vehicle containing all four suspects parked near Balmoral St. and Cumberland Ave. roughly 20 minutes later.

All four suspects were taken into custody without incident.

At the time of the arrests officers found 5.16 grams of crack cocaine and 4.5 grams of an unidentified power in the suspects’ vehicle.

Victor Alexander Ryle, 34, Dwayne Louis Simard, 33, and 22-year-old Chester Duane Fergus Roulette, all of Winnipeg, have each been charged with aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, and various drug related offenses.

A 26-year-old woman from Winnipeg has also been charged with possession of cocaine.

All three men have been detained in custody and the woman was released on a promise to appear.

