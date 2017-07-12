Man Stabbed Multiple Times During Robbery

A man is recovering in hospital after being robbed of cash and stabbed multiple times while walking in the Luxton neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

The 48-year-old victim had left an establishment in the 1400 block of Main Street around 1:15 a.m. and was walking in the 100 block of Atlantic Avenue when he was approached by an armed man.

Police say the suspect stabbed the man a number of times in the mid-body and robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he has since been upgraded to stable.

Police are looking for a male suspect described as Indigenous with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

–Staff

Comments

comments