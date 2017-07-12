Manitoba Government Announces Free Entry to All Provincial Parks This Weekend

It’s Birds Hill Park’s 50th birthday, and the provincial government is celebrating by giving everyone in Manitoba a gift–free entry to all provincial parks this weekend.

“As Manitobans, we spend much of the year looking forward to summer when we can really experience the beauty of our provincial parks,” said Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox in a release. “I encourage everyone to use this weekend to explore this great province and visit your favourite park again or perhaps visit somewhere you’ve never been before. I also wish Birds Hill Park a happy 50th anniversary and hope many Manitobans share in the celebration of our most popular park.”

Visitors to provincial parks will not require park vehicle permits from July 14 to 16.

Special events are planned throughout the weekend at Birds Hill Park to mark the milestone, and activities and interpretive events are also planned in a number of provincial parks and campgrounds over the weekend to mark Canada’s Park Day, which falls on the third Saturday of July.

More information on events planned for the Birds Hill Park celebration and all other park activities this weekend can be found at manitobaparks.com

